Wilkes-Barre Township Police seize drugs, gun during investigation

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes Barre Township Police conducted an investigation into possible narcotics trafficking in the area of the East End Center on February 24.

During the investigation, officers say they observed Moises Gonzalez, who had several active warrants for his arrest. Gonzalez, who was also with Autumn Ashford, was stopped and found to be in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamines, cash and a small amount of marijuana.

Officers executed a search on Gonzalez’s vehicle and say they found large quantity of prepackaged fentanyl, a .45 caliber handgun, ammunition and paraphernalia.

Gonzalez is a convicted felon is was not to possess a firearm, according to police paperwork. Both Gonzalez and Ashford will be charged.