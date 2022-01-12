Wilkes-Barre Township Police seek the public’s help in finding a wanted man

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they are on the lookout for a wanted man and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Police say, Christopher David Venticinque, 34, is wanted for a felony count of retail theft and a misdemeanor charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers say, Venticinque is 34 years old, his birthday is March 11, 1987, he is around 5’10” and approximately 160 lbs. His last known address was 145 Buckingham Heights, Moscow, PA 18444.

According to law enforcement if your see or know this man, or you know their whereabouts, do not approach him, call 911, or Facebook message the Wilkes-Barre Township PD.

If Venticinque wishes to turn himself him he can make arrangements to do so by calling 570-208-4635.