Wilkes-Barre Township police searching for man who held up Motel 6

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who held up a Motel 6 in Wilkes-Barre Township early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, around 3:45 a.m., a man entered the Motel 6 and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash and the victim’s cell phone.

The suspect then fled towards the Hampton Inn where police say he fled in a black vehicle.









Anyone with information is urged to call Wilkes-Barre Township Police at 570-760-0245.