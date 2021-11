WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Wilkes-Barre Township Police are looking for two women after an incident at a Walmart on Wednesday.

Police released surveillance video of the incident. According to police, the two women are alleged to have intentionally rammed two patrons with shopping carts, injuring them both.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes Barre Township Police.