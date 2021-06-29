Wilkes-Barre Township man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A Wilkes-Barre Township man pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple sexual assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred in July of 2020.

46-year-old Richard “Ruth” Tomko pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court to one count of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of corruption of minors and several other related charges.

Wilkes-Barre Township police say in July of 2020, the investigated reports of Tomko having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Police say the investigation revealed Tomko had sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions within the township.