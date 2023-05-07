WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday marked one week until Mother’s Day, and many are jumping on their shopping, Flower shopping that is. The Flower Tent on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre Township was open Sunday selling Mother’s Day flowers.

The tent sells hanging baskets, bedding plants, patio pots, and many more blooming gifts.

Flower shoppers were out Sunday looking for the perfect plant for their mothers, wives, and grandmothers.

Some even learned a bit about the beautiful flowers they purchased.

“I just drove by and I saw it was Mother’s Day in the flower tent, we just popped in. I found two hibiscus trees, which I have hibiscus but I didn’t know they were trees,” said John Bittner of Dallas.

If you are looking to brighten Mom’s day with some flowers this Mother’s Day, find the flower tent closest to you online.