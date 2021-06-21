Wilkes-Barre Township copper wire theft in Lowes

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — According to police, three men stole $4,200 worth of copper wire from the Lowe’s in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Police say on June 5th, the three men loaded a cart with thirty rolls of copper Romex wire and walked out of the store without paying for the items.

The wire was loaded into a black Volkswagen Jetta. Wilkes-Barre Township police are asking for help in identifying the men in the photos.

If anyone has information about the theft or disposal of the wire that was stolen, you can contact Wilkes-Barre Township police on their Facebook, email: capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, or text 570-760-0215.