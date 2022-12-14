WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced Wednesday that the police force will be swearing in new officers on Monday.

The Wilkes Barre Police Department will swear in seven new police officers to the force on Monday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. in City Council Chambers, in City Hall.

The officers to be sworn in are as follows:

Officers with Act 120s:

Dennis McKeown

Edward Urban

Anthony DeMark

Graduating Police Cadets :

: Melissa Benson

Shawn Mulligan

Stephanie Wychock

Joshua McLeod

The mayor will swear in the new police officers and it will be their duty to protect and serve the City of Wilkes Barre.