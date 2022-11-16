WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Diamond City Partnership, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and the City of Wilkes-Barre have announced that Saturday, November 26 will be Small Business Saturday.

The open air market will run from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on November 26 at the Holiday Market at Midtown Village, on 41 South Main Street.

The Holiday Market has also listed a schedule of events throughout the day, including pictures with Santa, strolling carolers with Katrina Lykes, Cookie and Craft with the Sordoni Art Gallery, and highlights of The Nutcracker ballet performed by Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre.

courtesy: Diamond City Partnership

