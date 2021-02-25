Wilkes-Barre teen reported missing found safe

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Andrew Evans, a Wilkes-Barre 19-year-old who was reported missing, has been found safe by officers with the Kingston Police Department.
Evans was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He had been reported missing after last seen in the Kingston/Edwardsville area on February 23.
