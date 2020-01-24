Wilkes-Barre Studies How to Make Roads More Bike Friendly

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The city of Wilkes-Barre is looking into new bike plans to accommodate cyclists.

It focuses on two areas. The first is between Pennsylvania Avenue and River Street. The second is between Jackson and South streets.

Plans for the mostly grant-funded project started last January. The city hopes to have the proposals finalized by spring. The project could reduce some lanes of traffic.

“The actual traffic on those streets just isn’t there and doesn’t warrant two lanes, so we are really trying to find ways to safely put in these bike lanes and accommodate the drivers as well,” said John Petrini, Transportation Planner for Luzerne County Planning.

“Sharrow” Lane

Protected Bike Lane

Some of the proposed bike route ideas include “Sharrows”, meaning cars share the road with bicycles as well as protected cycle tracks and even protected bike lanes.