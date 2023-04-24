WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In celebration of National Library Week from April 23 to April 29, the Osterhout Free Library is encouraging the community to visit and explore what they have available for readers of all ages.

Initially sponsored in 1958, the National Observance of National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the nation, each April.

This year, the Osterhout Free Library is prompting the local community to take advantage of the array of classes, resources, and programs, along with educational programs for all ages, mobile hotspots for wireless internet connection, and even matinee movie Fridays.

With its free services, the Osterhout Free Library supports Wilkes-Barre and all of Luzerne County.