WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News News has been covering a stand-off in Wilkes-Barre, but the search for the suspect who police say is armed and dangerous is now underway.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police entered the house and the man they were searching for was not inside.

Many of the officers at the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department responded to the incident at the 100 block of Sambourne Street Tuesday.

Local and State Police filled the streets for nine hours, just to find out the suspect was not in the home.

At 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Wilkes-Barre City Police were dispatched to Sambourne Street in Wilkes-Barre after a woman reported that her stepfather had shot at her.

At 6:30 p.m., they finally left without their suspect.

Police shut down several streets, camping outside of where they believed suspect, Luis Angel Soto Madera, was.

After several hours, they entered 141 Sambourne Street and realized he wasn’t there.

“That seemed to be where the domestic originated from, most of the incidents occurred within the house and apparently he had fled the residence,” said Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Chief Joseph Coffay.

Soto Madera is now at large for the incident at the home, and according to the police criminal affidavit, his criminal history in the state of New York makes it illegal for him to own a handgun in the state of Pennsylvania.

“Mr. Soto is charged right now with aggravated assault and associated and related charges,” said Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Tony Ross.

Those home during the incident informed police there were several guns inside, leaving them to believe Soto Madera is not only on the run, but armed as well.

The individual remains at large, the investigation remains ongoing, and he’s considered to be armed and dangerous.

Although the three people who were home when Soto Madera fired shots were not hurt, authorities believe he is to be avoided at all costs.

Anyone that has information regarding Soto Madera is urged to contact 911 or the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

“He’s 5’4, he’s approximately 160 pounds, he’s a bald Hispanic male,” said Ross.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to follow and keep you up to date.