WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The City of Wilkes-Barre announced Tuesday, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be postponed until September.

Mayor George Brown says the parade will take place on September 19.

Scranton announced a similar move last week, also postponing their parade until September. Other cities in our region such as Girardville and Pittston have canceled their parades.