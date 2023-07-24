WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — City officials have set a grand opening date for a highly anticipated new skate park in Wilkes-Barre.

According to Mayor George Brown, the grand opening of the Wilkes-Barre City Skate Park at Hollenback Park is scheduled for Sunday, August 6.

The festivities will start at 1:00 p.m. Sunday that will include the following:

Product giveaways from Plains Bike and Zumiez—Dickson City Store

A selfie station by DJ Donnie Evans Entertainment

Live music from The Crates

Food vendors include: Parlor Beverages The Ice Cream Truck 1961



The skate park is located in Hollenback Park, 1050 North Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705.

Wilkes-Barre Skate Park at Hollenback is for skateboarders, BMX bikers, and scooter riders of all ages and skill levels. The park will be open from dawn to dusk.