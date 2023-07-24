WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — City officials have set a grand opening date for a highly anticipated new skate park in Wilkes-Barre.
According to Mayor George Brown, the grand opening of the Wilkes-Barre City Skate Park at Hollenback Park is scheduled for Sunday, August 6.
The festivities will start at 1:00 p.m. Sunday that will include the following:
- Product giveaways from Plains Bike and Zumiez—Dickson City Store
- A selfie station by DJ Donnie Evans Entertainment
- Live music from The Crates
- Food vendors include:
- Parlor Beverages
- The Ice Cream Truck 1961
The skate park is located in Hollenback Park, 1050 North Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705.
Wilkes-Barre Skate Park at Hollenback is for skateboarders, BMX bikers, and scooter riders of all ages and skill levels. The park will be open from dawn to dusk.