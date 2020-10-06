Wilkes-Barre shooting suspect identified by police

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The suspect in a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Wilkes-Barre has been identified as 20-year-old Dazon Turner of Tannersville.

Police say that following an argument with his girlfriend, Turner fired at her and the other two victims who came to Wilkes-Barre to pick her up, hitting all three and killing one. He fled the scene and the car he was driving was recovered in the Pocono area.

He is being charged with the homicide of Carlos Taffanelly and charges related to the shooting of the other two victims, his girlfriend and her mother. There is currently a warrant for his arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division Detective Charles Casey or Detective Thomas Harding.