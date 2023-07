WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You may have been one of the thousands of people who stopped by the Sheetz in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday for some discounted gas, but it seems those large crowds created some real problems Wednesday.

28/22 News spoke with some workers who said that location would be closed Wednesday.

This comes after the local favorite offered all gas grades, excluding diesel, for only $1.77 for Independence Day.