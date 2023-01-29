WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins traded in their skates to help the community.

Even though it’s not their sport of choice, players of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Hockey Team laced up and took to the lanes at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center.

They donated their time for what they billed as Pens and Pins, a fun way for the team to raise money for the Penguins Goals Foundation.

“To see these guys in the crowd supporting us all the time, it’s nice to have a moment to get away from the arena and interact with them a little bit and ultimately for a good cause as well,” said Taylor Fedun, Captain of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

The players picked lane numbers out of a hat and bowled with some of their biggest fans who paid $75 to participate.

“It’s great to have in the community. It’s awesome, they give back. We’re here to support that and just have a good time with everybody and celebrate the hockey team and try to grow the game,” said Josh Horrocks of Wilkes-Barre.

Those who regularly support the pens were pleased to see them giving back.

“I’m glad that the people around here get involved and they participate and they support their local charities,” said Grace Gilhooley of Uniondale.

“It’s fun to get with the fans and they support us so when we have time to just, like, hangout with them it’s always fun for us,” said Samuel Houde, Centerman for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

While the bowlers kept score, winning wasn’t their first priority.

“We are avid bowlers, we’re not very good but we are avid bowlers and we try and it’s just about having fun and raising some money,” said Horrocks.

After not being able to have these events as frequently during the pandemic, the team is happy to be supporting and spending time with the community once again.

The Penguins traded in their ice hockey skates for bowling sneakers for a much greater reason than just getting a strike.

The best-performing team and individual headed home with a trophy to show for it.