Wilkes-Barre / Scranton International Airport to resume direct flights to Newark

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre / Scranton International Airport announced it is resuming direct flights to Newark, New Jersey.

A release from Eric McKitish states this is the first time direct flights to the New Jersey airport have occurred since the pandemic.

McKitish says Newark Airport is the third-largest hub in the United States, which will allow passengers to fly anywhere domestically or overseas.

The flights run with United Airlines, with departure times at 6:00 a.m. and 1:49 p.m.