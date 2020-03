AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is implementing improved safety procedures amid coronavirus concerns.









The airport recently set up hand sanitizing stations throughout its terminals. It has also implemented new cleaning procedures. The airport says it is more frequently and thoroughly cleaning surfaces, bathrooms, railings and other areas.

The airport says it has not had to delay or cancel flights due to COVID-19 concerns.