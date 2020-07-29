Coronavirus Response

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airports receive over $20 million in CARES Act funding

News
Coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON AREA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport received $20,044,362 in federal coronavirus aid from the CARES Act, passed to relieve the economic burden of continued shutdowns as COVID-19 spreads.

Also included in the CARES Act funding for airports was the Wilkes-Barre Wyoming Valley Airport which received $30,000.

This funding was given to help airports affected by the response to COVID-19 in all stages including preparation, mitigation and response. In total, $10 billion was given to airports across the country to combat the effects of shutdown and precautions.

If you’d like to know more about specific airports, you can find the interactive map here. If you’d like to see what was included in the CARES Act, you can find it in its full form here.

