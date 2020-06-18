Wilkes-Barre/Scranton airport sees changes in flights as demand returns

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport announced Thursday that they would be adding multiple flights to their schedule from American Airlines and United Airlines next month as demand increases.

These flights include a third flight to Charlotte from American Airlines that will run five days a week in addition to both airlines already running their Chicago flights daily.

On July 8th, Delta Airlines will be ending flights at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton airport and others temporarily while they plan their fall operations. They should return at that time.