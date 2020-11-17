Wilkes-Barre Salvation Army meets increased demand from families in need

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The COVID-19 crisis and tough economic times are making it harder for many families to put food on the table. An organization is trying to keep up with a dire demand in the community.

“How are you doing, sir?” says Lt. Ismael Ortiz with the Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Citadel.

The Wilkes-Barre Citadel has been seeing quite a bit of traffic since August. It’s families in search of food.

“We were doing maybe 100 families a month. Right now, we’re up to about 550 families a month,” said Lt. Ortiz.

Lt. Ortiz has been working closely with the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s Weinberg Regional Food Bank to feed the need weekly as well as for Thanksgiving.

“This is where we keep our goods that we give out for emergency food,” said Lt. Ortiz.

Other businesses and individuals have also pitched in with food donations.

“I’ve seen an outpouring of help from these people.”

But the food goes out as quickly as it comes in.

“This year is worse with COVID. I mean, I never saw so many people in my life,” said Mark Jacukowicz, a volunteer.

This site has become a vital source of food for so many families who weren’t struggling until this year.

“They’ve been a salvation for me for months now,” said Reamer Evans, a client from Wilkes-Barre.

Evans lives with two grandsons who he says are laid off.

“I collect Social Security which is limited so without the Salvation Army, some days we wouldn’t eat.”

“We give enough food to last a month but sometimes it doesn’t work out that way and we get phone calls where families still have an emergency mid-month and they have to come back in and we’re willing to help as long as we can,” said Lt. Ortiz.







Receiving food like this does more than just fill empty bellies. It helps ease those other financial burdens.

Retirees on fixed incomes like Leo Smereski of Hanover Township are regular clients.

“You have, you know, various bills and sometimes there’s not a lot left for food.” Hiller says, “So then this?” Mr. Evans says, “This, this is wonderful. This fills a big need. It fills a big need for everybody.”

Including families with young children.

“It’s heartbreaking to see some of the cases that we see,” said Lt. Ortiz.

It’s why Lt. Ortiz and his staff vow to be a beacon of hope one box of food at a time.

“We’re here. We’re here to stay. We’re here for good.”

The Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre distributes food weekdays from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to anyone from Luzerne County in need. Head to the Salvation Army website to learn more about the help available.