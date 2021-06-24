Wilkes-Barre Salvation Army helping fill void left by West Pittston closure

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A local Salvation Army center has a little more heavy lifting to do to help the community.









The Wilkes-Barre Salvation Army Citadel is trying to fill a void by the upcoming closure of the West Pittston Salvation Army. Lt. Ismael Ortiz, Wilkes-Barre Salvation Army Corps Officer, anticipates a nearly 20% increase in weekly demand for food to help families which has been a glaring need during the pandemic.

The Salvation Army site needs a helping hand with donations and volunteers so that it can help others.

