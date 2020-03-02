Wilkes-Barre Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal announced

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Grand Marshal for the 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Wilkes-Barre was announced on Monday.

Mary Ann Amesbury will lead the parade, she’s a lifelong Wilkes-Barre resident.

Amesbury is Pennsylvania State President of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

She can trace her Irish heritage to the counties of Mayo, Galway, and Killarney.

Mary Ann has taken part in the parade her entire life and says she is honored to lead it this year.

The parade begins at 2PM on Sunday, March 15.