Wilkes-Barre residents responsibly ditch old electronics

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In partnership with Responsible Recycling Solutions (RSS) the City of Wilkes-Barre is offering an electronics recycling event.

The goal of the event is to offer people a responsible way to get rid of old electronics. All electronics will be processed and recycled by the company, instead of being thrown away in dumpsters and landfills.

This event will take place on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre Public Works Facility, this event is only for residents of Wilkes-Barre. People wishing to participate just need to pull their cars in and the staff will unload the recyclables.





Items that will be accepted for free are:

Desktop and laptop computers

DVD players and VCR’s

Keyboards, mice and gaming systems

Printers/fax machines

string christmas lights

Cables and cords

Microwaves and small appliances

Cell phone and laptop batteries

Metal items

Water heaters

Calculators and adding machines

Exercise equipment

UPS battery backups car batteries (sealed lead acid)

Toner and ink cartridges

Bed frames

Rain spouting

Audio visual equipment

Filing cabinets

Telephones and cell phones (please remove cell phone batteries)

Items that with a recycling fee:

CRT Monitors $17.00

LCD Monitors $12.00

TV’s (under 42′) $38.00

Floor Copiers $20.00

TV’s (in wooden cabinet, projection, over 42′, broken) $55.00

Offsite hard drive destruction services $10.00 (per drive)

Items that are NOT accepted:

Household batteries

lightbulbs

CDs

DVDs

VHS tapes

Styrofoam

For additional information on this event visit the Wilkes-Barre City website.