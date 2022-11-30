WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, high winds caused cardboard and paper recycling collection to be delayed.

High winds caused cardboard and paper recycling to blow onto the street and separate properties in the following collection zones:

Rolling Mill Hill

Mayflower

Iron Triangle

Goose Island

The incident caused a delay in recycling collection and crews must now clean up and pick up the cardboard and paper on Thursday, November 1.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) crews worked the remainder of Wednesday afternoon and will continue Thursday to pick up cardboard and paper recycling from the street and the curb.

DPW crews are not allowed to enter private property, therefore residents are asked to place both carboard and paper recycling that has blown onto their properties, curbside so the crews can collect it.

If residents do this, they can call DPW at 570-208-4240 and leave a voicemail providing their address so the recyclables can be picked up.