WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The brick walkway on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre is getting a facelift.

As part of the ongoing improvements to Public Square, public works crews are repainting the brick walkway on the square.

This is the first time in 50 years that the bricks were painted since they were laid after the 1972 flood.

Work on the bricks will continue into next week, the broken ones will be replaced since they are a tripping hazard and all the bricks will be the same color.

The mayor’s office requests that pedestrians walk around the area marked off by caution tape while crews are working.