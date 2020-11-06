Wilkes-Barre protest over counting of mail-in ballots received after election day winds down

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the vote count continues around the country in a very tight presidential race, there are also protests from supporters of President Trump who are demanding the counting process is stopped and calling for more transparency.

A major issue for the protestors is the mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

Things are quiet now outside the Luzerne County Elections Bureau but earlier today it was quite a different scene.

The protestors we spoke with say they have serious questions about the election process. Chants of four more years and “Don’t steal the election” could be heard from protestors who gathered outside the Luzerne County Penn Place Office Building.

They have several concerns, namely the counting of mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day. Luzerne County Election Bureau workers began canvassing those ballots several hours after this protest but they were not counted as per guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

The ballots are the focus of lawsuits from Republican groups who argue they should not be counted.

“Andy, this is for the little guy. This is to give people hope because the fact is the Pennsylvania legislature needs to stand up and tell the Supreme Court they went rogue and they cannot count any ballots after 8 pm that come in the U.S. Post,” said protest organizer Frank Scavo.

The protestors allege there has been fraud in the 2020 election process.

“Where’s the hard evidence of widespread fraud? We haven’t seen any and that’s what people are asking for?,” asked Eyewitness News.

“That’s when we are going to put some numbers on. We have at least 40 sworn affidavits from Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties so we are tabulating these across the state and across the nation. We are going to find the key to the lock that unlocks all of this corruption,” responded Scavo.

As Eyewitness News has been reporting, there was an issue with military ballots in Luzerne County that were found tossed into a dumpster. A federal investigation is ongoing but the United States Attorney and County Manager Dave Pedri have indicated the incident was a matter of lack of training rather than criminal wrongdoing.

Plus, a Forty Fort man was charged with voter fraud after admitting he tried to vote by mail by using the name of his deceased mother. He faces a hearing later this month. There are no other reported incidents.

Sean Cole is a volunteer for the Luzerne County Democratic Party.

“If they think there’s fraud here maybe Biden did get more votes here… they didn’t. The Republicans won Luzerne County. I don’t know what they are doing here,” said Cole.

We did reach out to county election officials for comment on today’s protest but we have yet to get a response.