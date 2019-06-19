Wilkes-Barre property condemned

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tempers flared between neighbors in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday. The owners of a property next to a house of horrors on New Grove Street in the city’s Heights section say it’s a safety and health hazard.

People who live near this home say they have had it with the vermin, bugs, animals and horrible odors coming from this place. Jared Swank says he’s had enough with the deplorable condition at this home in the 400 block of New Grove Street.

“It’s been a nightmare. Tenants in and out, the bug situation, garbage around the property. It’s just awful,” Swank said.

Wilkes-Barre City health and code officers converged on the property. It’s not the first time they’ve been here.

“Sometimes it’s easy, sometimes it’s very difficult. Actually, as you can see either these people will let you in the house quick to get the problem figured out, or they will refuse to let you in the house. We’ve been back and forth trying to come into this specific house three weeks now. Today we were finally able to get in,” health inspector James Decker said.

Inspectors say they found filth, bugs, and several dogs that needed medical help. The dogs were removed from the home and the place condemned.

“It smells awful. If you look in the windows you see an abundance of flies,” Swank said.

The owners were not happy to see us.

“Get off my property. Get off my property. Turn off your camera. Get off my property,” owner John Sidlik said.

The owners have to find another place to stay until they clean up this property. Neighbors tell me quite frankly, they will believe it when they see it.

The owners already face thousands of dollars in fines connected to the condition of their home. City officials say in a worst-case scenario, they can take action to seize the property if it is not cleaned up.

