Wilkes-Barre preps to celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanksgiving weekend will bring an open-air, pop-up shopping opportunity to downtown Wilkes-Barre.

On Small Business Saturday, Midtown Village Courtyard will be the scene of an outdoor Holiday Market. It will feature more than a dozen vendors from northeastern Pennsylvania including some who will use sheds to sell their wares.

Jeweler Nikki Stapleton of Knotty Nikki’s Pearl Jewelry and Custom Designs is one of the participating vendors. The Mountain Top woman says the Thanksgiving weekend event brings her online business much-needed public exposure.









Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman told Eyewitness News, “The pandemic has forced us all to become experts in experimentation and this is an example of that.”

The Holiday Market, which will feature family-friendly entertainment, will also help attract foot traffic to brick and mortar stores like Bee Hive Gift Shop according to its owner JoAnne Zarick.

Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 6.