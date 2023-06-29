WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Leave the fireworks to the pros, that’s the advice of Wilkes-Barre City officials.

This comes as a new law will be enforced just in time for the 4th of July.

On Thursday Afternoon, Wilkes-Barre City officials announced the new fireworks law. Starting Friday, all consumer-grade fireworks will be illegal for recreational use in Wilkes-Barre.

This comes after several complaints were made over the past few years coupled with many fires, injuries, and, damage caused by fireworks.

“People that are caught setting off consumers grad fireworks they will be cited and fined up to $500,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

Fire officials stressed the damage that these fireworks can cause when set off in a community setting can quickly become dangerous to people.

“Simple said there are no safe fireworks there’s a risk of fire there’s a risk of trauma there’s a risk of burn injuries,” said Chief Jay Delaney of the Wilkes Barre Fire Department.

And to property…

“Sadly there were four children and four adults, and I want to say our firefighters already had a busy 4th of July night never mind at 11:00 at night having to go to this fire that displaced eight people,” said Chief Delaney.

Again, city officials say the best and safest way to enjoy fireworks in the Wilkes-Barre area is to head to Kirby Park on the 4th of July.

Sparklers and snakes are still legal but not recommended because of the severe burns they can cause.