WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials arrested a man after investigators say they discovered over 1,000 heroin/fentanyl packages. Now, the residence has been shut down due to its poor condition.

According to Mayor George C. Brown, a search warrant was served at a house in the 100 block of Old River Road. On the first floor, a large number of illegal narcotics and a firearm were located.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested a wanted man identified as Rassan Hoskins, 33, of Ohio. Hoskins was inside the home when police arrived, he exited once officers had the residence surrounded.

Inside the home, investigators found 1,010 individual packages containing heroin/fentanyl that were labeled with the title “Netflix,” a total of 21 marijuana edibles, and other narcotics.

Officers notified the Wilkes-Barre Health Department of the poor condition inside the apartment. The health department deemed the residence an immediate danger to the public and those occupying it. The property will remain vacant until the department approves its use.

Wilkes-Barre Officials

Officials say a citation will be filed against the owner’s John and Catherine Nesler of Shavertown. The two are accused of operating a rental unit without current rental inspections and licenses.