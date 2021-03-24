Wilkes-Barre Police seeking to identify suspects in theft, damage at laundromat

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are trying to identify suspects in a damage and theft incident at the George Avenue Laundromat on Thursday, March 18.
Anyone with information can contact Officer Cope at (570) 208-6773 or message the department on Facebook.
