Wilkes-Barre Police seeking to identify suspects in theft, damage at laundromat

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are trying to identify suspects in a damage and theft incident at the George Avenue Laundromat on Thursday, March 18.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Cope at (570) 208-6773 or message the department on Facebook.

