Wilkes-Barre Police seeking suspect in nightclub stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say stabbed a man in La Villa nightclub in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday night.

According to police, they initially were called for a fight but learned that there was a stabbing as they were traveling to the scene.

According to police paperwork, the suspect returned to the nightclub shortly after he and the victim were separated by security and began to argue with the victim again, asking him to go outside.

Police then say the suspect turned around and punched and stabbed the victim as they were heading outside.

Police say the victim was driven to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.