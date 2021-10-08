Wilkes-Barre Police seek information on overnight theft at Wyoming Valley Mall

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a burglary that took place overnight, on Tuesday, at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

According to police, a kiosk at the mall carrying jewelry was broken into by an unknown person overnight on Tuesday. The victim of the burglary estimates 400 pieces of jewelry were stolen.

Police say the items taken included watches silver and gold watches, rings, chains, and earrings, with some containing various rare stones.

Officers say they have several suspects and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Detective Robert Capparell at 570-606-4791, or text 570-760-0215.