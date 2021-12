WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre police are looking to identify the person they say is a suspect in an investigation into vandalism in the city.



Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Police did not specify when or where the alleged vandalism occurred, but said the suspect caused “quite a bit of damage.” Eyewitness News will update this story as we receive more information.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Twerdi at 570-208-6721, or you can message them on their Facebook page.