WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for a male, pictured below, in regards to a package theft that occurred on Regent Street.



Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Police say the vehicle is a black Acura with a white or primer spoiler.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

The male suspect is wearing a red/orange hoodie, black pants and red and black shoes.

Officers ask anyone with information to please contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department via Facebook message, or at 570-208-4200