WILKES-BARRE, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre police are attempting to identify theft suspects. The individuals are believed to have stolen packages from a residence on Hanover Street.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to immediately contact police via Facebook or by calling Officer Homza directly at 570-208-4119. Police headquarters can also be contacted at 570-208-4200.
Wilkes-Barre Police Looking for Package Thieves
