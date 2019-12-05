Wilkes-Barre Police Looking for Package Thieves

WILKES-BARRE, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre police are attempting to identify theft suspects. The individuals are believed to have stolen packages from a residence on Hanover Street.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to immediately contact police via Facebook or by calling Officer Homza directly at 570-208-4119. Police headquarters can also be contacted at 570-208-4200.

