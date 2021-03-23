Wilkes-Barre Police searching for discarded gun

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre Police say they are searching the area of New Mallory Place (pictured above) for a 9mm handgun that was allegedly discarded by an unidentified male.

Officials say the suspect was found sleeping in someone’s car with the gun in the area of Ross St. near Riverside Dr.

They say if you find it, do not touch it and immediately call 911. You can also call Officer Duffy with information at (570) 208-4118.

The suspect was also found with a blue blanket believed to have been taken from the area.