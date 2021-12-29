Police: New drug emerging known as ‘Tranq’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they are reaching out to the community to make them aware of a new drug showing up the streets known as “Tranq.”

According to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Tranq or Xylazine is a drug used in veterinary medicine as a sedative with pain-relieving and muscle relaxant properties.

The drug is used on many different animal species such as cattle, sheep, horses, dogs and cats, as a calming agent during transports, to perform diagnostic or surgical procedures, relieve pain, or can act as a local anesthetic.

The drug is not approved for use in humans and is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for veterinary use only.

Read the full report from the DEA.

However, exposure is common amongst heroin, fentanyl and cocaine users, as Xylazine is often mixed with illegal substances.

The DEA report states Xylazine has been identified in over 3,800 NFLIS-DRUG reports from 2015 to 2020, progressively increasing each year with 1,492 reports in 2020.

Police say they are releasing this information due to the likelihood of abuse by those uninformed.

Xylazine is not a controlled substance under the Federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA).