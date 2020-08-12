Wilkes-Barre police looking for shooting suspect

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is looking for an alleged shooting suspect.

The department says Carlos Hernandez is wanted for firing a gun inside of an occupied house on Lehigh Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Hernandez may be driving a grey Mazda 3 or white Chrysler 300. The department says he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Hernandez do not approach him, call 911. If you have an information on his whereabouts contact Officer Mike Twerdi at (570) 208-672