Wilkes-Barre police looking for missing person, could be endangered

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre police are looking for a person they say is missing and could be endangered.

According to police, Daymian Luke McEvoy-Pape was last seen on August 17 around 1 p.m.

The report describes the male with multiple tattoos, 173 lbs and approximately 5’4″. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants with lettering on the sides, a grey sweatshirt and a black hat. Police have not said how old McEvoy-Pape is, Eyewitness News is looking to get more information from police.

If seen, police ask you to call 911.

