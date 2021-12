WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Police are looking for Andrew D. Carter, who is described as a black male 5’5″, 170 pounds. Carter facing charges of aggravated assault, child endangerment, simple assault and reckless endangerment.





Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkes-Barre City Police and speak with Detective Maciejczyk 570-208-4228.