Police say it all started over being carded to buying cigarettes

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre Police say the man pictured below is accused of spitting on and throwing coffee at a Citgo minimart clerk after being carded while trying to buy cigarettes.

They’ve asked the public for help in identifying him. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Department