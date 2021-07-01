Wilkes-Barre police issue fireworks reminder to residents ahead of holiday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department issued a reminder to its residents of the legality of lighting off consumer-grade fireworks within the city limits.

If you have purchased consumer-grade fireworks for your celebration this year, read the guidelines below to ensure you’re not breaking any laws.

ARTICLE V. – CONSUMER FIREWORKS

Sec. 10-56. – Prohibitions.

(a) As a result of the foregoing recitals, which are incorporated herein, no permission is granted by the city to any person to ignite or discharge consumer fireworks on the streets of the city, the sidewalks of the city, or any property owned by the city, including, without limitation, all of the city’s parks and public buildings.

(b) The city clerk’s office is hereby directed to provide certified copies of this article to all magisterial judges within the city to provide judicial notice that no permission has been granted by the city for any person to intentionally ignite or discharge consumer fireworks on the city streets and sidewalks or on any real estate owned by the city.

(c) Penalties. In accordance with 72 P.S. 9414, a person using consumer fireworks in violation of this section commits a summary offense and, upon conviction, shall be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars ($100.00).

Conditions.–A person who is at least 18 years of age and meets the requirements of this article may purchase, possess and use consumer fireworks.

Prohibitions.–A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge:

(1) Consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the owner.

(2) Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices within, or throw consumer fireworks or sparkling devices from, a motor vehicle or building.

(3) Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices into or at a motor vehicle or building or at another person.

(4) Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.

(5) Consumer fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

Police say they will be will be enforcing the ordinance in addition to noise ordinances throughout the summer months in the Diamond City.

“We understand that there are some that feel this is waste of time and efforts, however, understand that the use of fireworks has an adverse effect on many people as well as pets. One group, in particular, that is adversely affected is our veterans who suffer from PTSD,” the department released in a statement Thursday.

You can read more about Pennsylvania's fireworks laws by visiting the department of agriculture's website.