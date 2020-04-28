Wilkes-Barre Police investigating business burglary

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wilkes-Barre Police were called to a South Main Street business just after 8am Tuesday for a report of the front door smashed out.







Eyewitness News was there while police investigated the incident at Convenience Corner located in the South Main Plaza.

Glass could be seen on the sidewalk in front of the business and it appears the window on the front door was smashed.

Police could not say if anything was taken.

Police aren’t sure what time the incident occurred. The investigation remains open at this time.