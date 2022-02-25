Wilkes-Barre police investigate shots fired within Sherman Hills

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police release new information regarding the investigation of shots fired at Sherman Hills Wednesday night.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, the report of shots fired heard at Sherman Hills came in around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say suspects were seen fleeing the area by car and foot after the shots were fired.

After further investigating the incident, police say several males entered the Sherman Hills complex, allegedly looking for another group.

They encountered two other male subjects and shots were exchanged between both groups, according to the release.

Any one with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division; ask to speak with Detective Conmy, Detective Sinavage or Detective Yelland.