Wilkes-Barre police investigate robbery of delivery man

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating the Wednesday evening robbery of a delivery person in the city.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, one man was approached by two individuals while delivering food on Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Stanton Street.

Police say the two men asked the victim if he “had any weed”. When the victim told the men he didn’t have the drugs, the two pulled out guns.

The victim reported to police three more males appeared and took his cell phone and wallet. The group continued to assault the victim before fleeing the area, police said.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is continuing to investigate the robbery.