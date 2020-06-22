Wilkes-Barre Police Department moving forward with body cameras

Coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wilkes-Barre Police Department may soon place body cams on their officers. Mayor George Brown says the idea has been talked about for the past several years but the current atmosphere in the nation, with calls for law enforcement reform, has prompted the city to move forward with the proposal.

Pittston City officials are also discussing purchasing body cameras for its police officers.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will take a look at these proposals and reaction to them on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

